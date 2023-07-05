Miracle Sleaford girl who nearly died from sepsis attends prom with a smile
Music as medicine: Taylor Swift inspires recovery
An inspirational teenager who nearly died – and faced never walking or talking again – has defied the odds to attend her Year 13 prom with a smile on her face.
Sleaford-born Keira Beeson was just seven years old when doctors diagnosed her with Ulcerative Colitis. This led to multiple hospital stays due to recurrent flare-ups. Regardless of her pain, Keira refused to let her illness control her life.
