Miracle Sleaford girl who nearly died from sepsis attends prom with a smile

An inspirational teenager who nearly died – and faced never walking or talking again – has defied the odds to attend her Year 13 prom with a smile on her face.

Sleaford-born Keira Beeson was just seven years old when doctors diagnosed her with Ulcerative Colitis. This led to multiple hospital stays due to recurrent flare-ups. Regardless of her pain, Keira refused to let her illness control her life.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite