Motions calling for public test of Theddlethorpe nuclear dump are withdrawn

Calls to bring forward a public test of support for a proposed nuclear storage dump have been pushed back after legal confusion.

East Lindsey District Council leaders said they weren’t avoiding the issue but were having difficulty working out where the local authority legally. Nuclear Waste Service is currently assessing the suitability of a former gas terminal in Theddlethorpe for a Geological Disposal Facility. Before any work commences, a Test of Public Support is required to ensure community agreement.

