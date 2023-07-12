MyLocal: A game-changer in local media, finalists at Future of Journalism Awards

We’re thrilled to announce that MyLocal, the innovative media platform by Stonebow Media and The Lincolnite, has been shortlisted in the coveted “News Media App of the Year” category at the Future of Journalism Awards 2023.

This landmark achievement comes amidst intense competition, with MyLocal standing shoulder-to-shoulder with renowned global apps including The Spectator App, Financial Times Edit, PinkNews, and Informed News.

Yet, this isn’t surprising as MyLocal, incorporating The Lincolnite, has been consistently challenging the status quo, building a digital future for local communities, and combating misinformation in the era of social media.

Our journey to transform the local media landscape has begun to stir the industry. The recognition from the Press Gazette, a respected authority in journalism, is a testament to our innovative approach to empowering independent local publishers and engaging local communities.

“This nomination is more than an award, it’s an affirmation of our mission to deliver trust, engagement, and a rich mix of multimedia content to local communities. We are reimagining local media for the digital age, and this is just the beginning,” said MyLocal Founder Daniel Ionescu.

The Future of Journalism Awards winners will be unveiled in a ceremony in London later this year.

“We are excited and look forward to celebrating the industry’s brightest and best. And, as always, we’re committed to our users, local publishers, and communities. Stay tuned for more from MyLocal – the journey is just getting started!” added Katrina Burill, MyLocal COO.

Check out MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite, on mylocal.co.uk, or search for the app in your app store.