Online library lending more popular than ever in Lincolnshire
Report highlights the rise of online library lending in Lincolnshire
The rise in popularity of online lending has led to Lincolnshire’s digital library becoming more important than ever.
A report due for presentation to councillors next week reveals that it has essentially become the county’s 16th core library. The shift towards digital lending has added a new dimension to library services, rather than merely transitioning from physical to digital.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.