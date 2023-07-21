48 seconds ago

Online library lending more popular than ever in Lincolnshire

Report highlights the rise of online library lending in Lincolnshire
Online library reading has increased. | Image: Adobe Stock

The rise in popularity of online lending has led to Lincolnshire’s digital library becoming more important than ever.

A report due for presentation to councillors next week reveals that it has essentially become the county’s 16th core library. The shift towards digital lending has added a new dimension to library services, rather than merely transitioning from physical to digital.

