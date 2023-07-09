Purple reign: Wheelie bin rollout continues across Lincolnshire

The rollout of purple-lidded wheelie bins is continuing after success in the first four areas, with South Kesteven likely to be next.

After initial controversy over the separate collection of paper and cardboard – including ‘tags of shame’ for rejected bins – they are now being praised for increasing recycling. More than 18,183.5 tonnes of separate fibre has been collected since April 2021.

