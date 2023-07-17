4 hours ago

Rugby League: Frustration on the road for Lincolnshire Lions

They came up against a well-drilled and experienced Bentley side
Lincolnshire Lions were formed in 2023 and are playing their first ever season in the Midlands Merit League. | Photo: Leo Cross

Lincolnshire Lions held their own for some of the match, but fitness and experience proved decisive in a 46-6 defeat away against a well-drilled Bentley ARLFC team.

The Lions went into the game having won two of their opening three league matches, but they were missing several players for the trip to Yorkshire.

