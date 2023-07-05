Woodhall Spa residents complain golf club has closed popular village footpath

Residents of Woodhall Spa have expressed concern over the recent closure of a thoroughfare by Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

The pathway, traditionally used by locals, connects The Broadway and Manor Drive in the village, and also creates a connection to the Viking Way. Since it was shut off, complainants to Lincolnshire County Council have argued that the closure has disrupted the flow from one part of the village to another.

