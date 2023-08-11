11 minutes: Lincolnshire’s fire response times ignite debate over staffing

Eleven minutes and one second – that’s the average time it takes for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue to respond to incidents, but is it fast enough?

Recent Home Office data highlights that these response times have reached a decade-long peak. However, local leadership is quick to note that their performance still surpasses that of many other primarily rural counties.

Out of the 44 fire services in England, Lincolnshire’s service ranks 34th in terms of response speed, on average, processing calls within one minute and 14 seconds.

