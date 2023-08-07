Beyond the data: The real reasons North Hykeham feels so safe
A recent dispersal order didn’t knock it off the top spot
Residents and business owners have attributed North Hykeham’s “tight community” as the reason behind its ranking as Lincolnshire’s safest area.
Data from Crimerate.com indicates that between June 2020 and May 2023, the town had the fewest police incidents, with Bourne trailing closely behind.
The ranking is particularly noteworthy given a dispersal order issued by Lincolnshire Police in May, following numerous reports of anti-social behaviour around the Millennium, Teal, and Apex Lakes areas.
