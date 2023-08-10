Cheap and cheerful: We take a ride on the £2 Lincoln to Skegness bus
We spoke to people on the bus to get their views
I boarded the packed bus to the coast on a sunny Thursday to speak to passengers about the £2 single ticket from Lincoln to Skegness – a bargain worth taking advantage of until the promo ends on October 31.
At 9am there was a queue of people waiting at the Lincoln bus station to board and during the journey, with the bus running at full capacity, some stops couldn’t accommodate all waiting passengers, and some people couldn’t get on the bus.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite