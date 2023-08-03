Councillor urges community support for threatened Lincolnshire post office

Woodhall Spa residents face a “use it or lose it” situation with their local Post Office after Royal Mail’s announced plans to relocate its sorting office to Horncastle.

The move has sparked concerns about the future of the local Post Office, which shares premises with the sorting office. Royal Mail says the changes, which are due to take place from January 2024, will improve service efficiency.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.