Devolution in Lincolnshire: A glimpse into the negotiations and timeline
Inside the negotiation room: Councillor Hill’s insights
Council leaders are hoping to finalise negotiations for a Greater Lincolnshire mayoral devolution deal by October this year.
Devolution involves the transfer of powers and responsibilities from the central government to regional or local authorities. In the context of Lincolnshire, it means granting the region more autonomy in decision-making processes and resource allocation.
