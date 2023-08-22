Ellie’s Garden: Memorial plaque seals approval of community green space

A memorial plaque will be installed at a Lincoln community garden as part of new plans to rejuvenate it for the community.

Ellie’s Garden, a tribute to Ellie Bradford, a former City of Lincoln Council Housing Officer, stands as a testament to her dedication and service. Once a wasteland, Ellie’s Memorial Garden was transformed into a green sanctuary with the Tower Estate community’s assistance, but encountered challenges recently.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite