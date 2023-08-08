From six minutes to nearly an hour: Driver’s nightmare caused by Skellingthorpe Road works

Local resident Maria Docherty is already exasperated by the year-long roadworks which started on Skellingthorpe Road on Monday, as her usual six-minute journey took almost an hour.

The Western Growth Corridor development is poised to be one of the largest projects in Lincoln in decades, attracting over £500 million of investment and building over 3,200 homes. However, some locals have expressed concerns about traffic chaos during and after the roadworks, with a new junction to be created on Skellingthorpe Road/Birchwood Avenue.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite