How Lincoln’s car parks are becoming safer: The role of Public Spaces Protection Orders

An anti-social behaviour protection order across three Lincoln city centre car parks has been instrumental in preventing incidents before they escalate, according to council officers.

This development follows the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) being extended for another three years. The PSPO is one of three covering the city centre, with one generally covering the High Street and surrounding area and another covering St Peter’s Passage.

The council highlighted that drug-related incidents in the three main Lincoln car parks (Lucy Tower, Broadgate and Central) have decreased by nearly two-thirds since the PSPO’s introduction.

However, concerns about anti-social behaviour, especially from youth groups, persist.

Disturbances have evolved from occasional issues with small groups to regular disruptions involving up to 20 youths.

These disturbances include spitting at individuals and property, throwing objects from elevated areas, and causing property damage.

Youths have also reportedly targeted the homeless, instigating fights and even threatening to urinate on them.

Local businesses, such as the Ask Italian restaurant on the Brayford waterfront, have felt the impact of such behaviour.

Lewis Webster, the manager, recounted incidents where youths threw sauces off the roof onto diners and damaged the restaurant’s roof, resulting in a three-week closure over Christmas.

Despite these challenges, some locals have observed fewer incidents, attributing this to the active drug and alcohol services in the area.

Kat Behan, from the Lincoln Dental and Implant Studio, believes that extending the PSPO for another three years would reassure customers and visitors, stating, “people want to feel safe when using the car park.”

Keeping an approach that works

During the City of Lincoln Council’s Policy Scrutiny Committee meeting this week, Ben Jackson, the Public Protection, Anti-Social Behaviour and Licensing Service Manager, emphasised the primary role of the PSPO.

He stated: “The PSPO is more of a deterrent than an enforcement tool. When officers arrive on site, they have legislation to lean on to advise people that they are in breach of the PSPO and need to move on.”

Conservative Councillor Tom Dyer questioned the distinction between the PSPO and standard anti-social behaviour legislation.

He asked: “To members of the public, what’s the difference between having one in place and not? You could argue that urinating in public and taking drugs is wrong anyway, so what is the point of a PSPO?”

Mr Jackson clarified that the PSPO was primarily introduced to address issues of rough sleeping, drug use, and the resulting anti-social behaviour in car parks.

He explained: “The original problem was that we had rough sleepers and anti-social behaviour in the car park, with drug use and drug paraphernalia left on site.”

The PSPO simplifies the process for officers to advise individuals against congregating in the car park without a valid reason, enabling them to be moved on before they become a problem.

Jackson’s views received support from Lincolnshire Police, who see the PSPO as an effective deterrent against anti-social behaviour.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police’s Anti-social Behaviour team read: “The Lincoln Centre Policing Team collaborates closely with partner agencies to address issues such as rough sleeping, drug use, and youth anti-social behaviour in car parks.

“We conducted high-visibility patrols and engaged with groups early on to show a visible presence and reinforce the message that we won’t tolerate their behaviour and will address any offences accordingly.

“During this period, we had several discussions about the PSPO, and many youths inquired about the signage, clearly being aware of the PSPO. The PSPO is a crucial tool to engage and support individuals in these areas.

“Ultimately, the PSPO protects the staff and customers in the car park and aids us in ensuring Lincoln remains a safe place to live, work, or visit. It’s a valuable tool for officers, who I know use it regularly but don’t always provide feedback with figures.”

Both the council and police have emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive image for Lincoln, a city with a thriving tourist industry, where car parks often serve as the first impression for many visitors.