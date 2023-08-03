Lincoln hospital promises action over children’s services concerns

An inspection found areas for improvement, but also strengths

A new report has raised concerns over a lack of bespoke equipment to meet the needs of children at Lincoln Hospital.

An unannounced inspection of the Children and Young People core service at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was carried out on May 31, 2023, prompted by concerns about the safety and quality of the service. The CQC (Care Quality Commission) inspection report, released today, identifies areas for improvement.

