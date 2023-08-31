Lincolnshire Police prioritise modern slavery as referrals spike
Charities worry that victims aren’t supported enough
Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that modern slavery is a priority after a spike in referrals.
According to the Home Office, Lincolnshire Police investigated 114 referrals of potential modern slavery victims from July 2022 to June 2023, of which 64 were children. This marks a significant increase from the 66 referrals in the year 2021-22.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite