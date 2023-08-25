Lincolnshire’s migration strain: Council leader calls for fairness and funding

The County Council’s leader said Lincolnshire has done “more than its bit” for migration and called on the government to be fairer about the numbers it allocates, and to increase funding to help councils tackle rising costs.

Councillor Martin Hill, Lincolnshire County Council’s Conservative leader, has voiced concerns over the increasing pressures of migration on the county’s resources. He highlighted that historically the county had taken on large numbers of the various strands of migration, including asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, Afghans, Hong Kong citizens, Ukrainians, and those arriving by boat.

