Police considering dedicated officers at RAF Scampton from £1.8m funding
Home Office support will allow extra officer recruitment
Police are considering whether to use £1.8million extra funding to station dedicated officers at RAF Scampton.
The force was granted the additional support by the Home Office last month to help deal with challenges from the planned asylum seeker housing. The money is currently still awaiting allocation, with the first asylum seekers set to arrive in October.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.