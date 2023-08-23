Police give eviction notice to travellers causing havoc in Boston

Lincolnshire Police has handed out an eviction notice to a group of travellers responsible for causing “significant disruption and distress” in Boston town centre.

The force has given the illegal encampment on Tunnard Street car park a 24-hour notice to move on, after which they will resort to enforcement measures.

Comprising of approximately 30-40 caravans and housing up to 100 Irish travellers, the site is suspected of association with various incidents of anti-social behaviour on Tuesday evening.

