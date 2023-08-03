Prestigous fellowships for two University of Lincolnshire academics
Recognition for outstanding contributions to education
Two distinguished academics from the University of Lincoln have been bestowed with the highest honour in the educational sector, receiving National Teaching Fellowships from Advance HE.
This remarkable achievement is made even more exceptional by the fact that both recipients, Professor Sharon Green and Dr. Hanya Pielichaty, hail from the same institution.
