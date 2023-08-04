Residents’ traffic concerns as work imminent for Lincoln’s Western Growth Corridor
Council say they will minimise disruption for the huge housing project
Residents living near the Western Growth Corridor remain worried about potential traffic disruption as a year of roadworks are set to start on Monday.
The Western Growth Corridor development is poised to be one of the largest projects in Lincoln in decades, attracting over £500 million of investment and building over 3200 new homes. The project is a joint venture between the City of Lincoln Council and Lindum Western Growth Corridor Ltd. However, many locals remain worried about the traffic situation during and after the roadworks, with a new junction to be created on Skellingthorpe Road/Birchwood Avenue.
