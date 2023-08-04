Residents’ traffic concerns as work imminent for Lincoln’s Western Growth Corridor

Residents living near the Western Growth Corridor remain worried about potential traffic disruption as a year of roadworks are set to start on Monday.

The Western Growth Corridor development is poised to be one of the largest projects in Lincoln in decades, attracting over £500 million of investment and building over 3200 new homes. The project is a joint venture between the City of Lincoln Council and Lindum Western Growth Corridor Ltd. However, many locals remain worried about the traffic situation during and after the roadworks, with a new junction to be created on Skellingthorpe Road/Birchwood Avenue.

