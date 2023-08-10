Rising demand prompts urgent call for more foster carers in Lincolnshire
Seeking 60 new foster carers
Lincolnshire County Council is actively seeking 60 new foster carers as the national demand for these roles surges.
Recent national reports have spotlighted a significant shortage of foster carers. The urgency for a “rocket boost” in fostering, to address the nationwide carer deficit, has been emphasised by national media.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.