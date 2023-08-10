4 hours ago

Rising demand prompts urgent call for more foster carers in Lincolnshire

Seeking 60 new foster carers
| Photo: Adobe Stock

Lincolnshire County Council is actively seeking 60 new foster carers as the national demand for these roles surges.

Recent national reports have spotlighted a significant shortage of foster carers. The urgency for a “rocket boost” in fostering, to address the nationwide carer deficit, has been emphasised by national media.

