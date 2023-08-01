Solar-powered super-bins debut on Lincoln’s High Street

New solar-powered super-bins have been installed in Lincoln’s High Street and Cornhill areas in a bid to make the city cleaner and greener.

They feature a built-in trash compactor which will automatically activate when waste reaches a certain level. The six new bins can hold up to eight times more waste than traditional bins without taking up any additional space, according to the City of Lincoln Council.

