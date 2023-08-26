‘Stretch’ Turner: Lincolnshire’s Guinness World Record holder for stretchy skin

He has been a world record holder since 1999

Imagine being able to stretch the skin of your stomach to a distended length of 15.8cm… well, one Lincolnshire man can, and has claimed a Guinness World Record in the process.

Garry ‘Stretch’ Turner, from Caistor, claimed the record for the ‘stretchiest skin’ in Los Angeles, USA almost a quarter of a century ago on October 29, 1999.

