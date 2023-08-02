The wave of ‘nationally significant’ projects which are blanketing parts of Lincolnshire

Decisions are taken out of local leaders’ hands

Lincolnshire has become a prime target for large-scale infrastructure projects which by-pass planning rules in an ‘undemocratic’ way, councillors say.

The county has seen a wave of energy plans which are so large they will go be decided by the government, rather than local councils.

West Lindsey currently has four proposed Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs), which are expected to consume up to 15% of the district’s farmland.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.