Transforming Lincoln: Old garages pave the path for new council homes

Lincoln councillors plan to cram more houses instead of garages in the city in a bid to solve housing issues and “design out” anti-social behaviour.

The City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee on Wednesday night unanimously approved the build of 11 homes on an existing 55-garage site on Hermit Street, off Portland Street. This move is geared to accommodate the city’s housing requirements and diminish anti-social behaviour nearby.

