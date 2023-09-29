59 seconds ago

A heartbreaking wait: Son raises concerns over ambulance delay in father’s passing

He has launched a fundraiser in memory of his dad, Martin Pestell
Chad Pestell describes his dad Martin as an "outstanding man and a real local hero". | Photo: Chad Pestell

A Grantham man fundraising for his father’s funeral believes his dad would still be alive if the ambulance service had got to him sooner.

Martin Pestell, 49, was a healthy hardworking man but his life suddenly changed when he suffered a cardiac arrest during the evening of September 18, 2023.

