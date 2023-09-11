Back to good! Improved Ofsted score for Lincoln village pre-school
A glowing turnaround worth celebrating for Little Acorns in Ingham
Little Acorns Pre-School in the village of Ingham near Lincoln has made an impressive turnaround, bouncing back from an ‘Inadequate’ Ofsted rating with an improved ‘Good’ score.
During its March 2023 inspection, Ofsted rated personal development, leadership and management, and the overall effectiveness as ‘Inadequate’. However, the quality of education, as well as behaviour and attitudes were graded as ‘Good’.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite