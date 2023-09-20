Bracebridge Heath primary school celebrates improved ‘Good’ Ofsted rating
An impressive journey from ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Good’ for St John’s Primary Academy
A primary school in Bracebridge Heath previously rated as ‘Inadequate’ made an impressive turnaround and earned an improved grading of ‘Good’ from Ofsted.
St John’s Primary Academy vowed to improve after last year’s inadequate rating, which noted concerns over safeguarding and the curriculum not being fully implemented at the time.
