Cancer patient suffers agonising 28-hour wait in Lincoln A&E

‘The NHS is failing and people need to be aware of long waits we are facing’
The 68-year-olds drip was sellotaped onto the wall | Photo: Submitted
By Local Democracy Reporter

A 64-year-old man battling throat cancer was forced to endure a distressing 28-hour wait at Lincoln County Hospital’s A&E department, only to be discharged without receiving the necessary treatment.

On Wednesday, August 30, the patient, who wished to remain anonymous, visited the hospital for what should have been a simple procedure to address an issue with his enteral feeding tube.

