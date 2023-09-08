Climate Party announces search for new chairperson with focus on upcoming Climate Election
The Climate Party gears up for a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change
Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire businessman and investor Steff Wright, the inaugural Chairperson of the Climate Party, has announced his decision to step down.
Steff Wright initially took on the role to assist party leader Ed Gemmell and his team in running for two by-elections in July. The move was instrumental in raising awareness of the Climate Party, extending the media conversation around climate issues, and securing a spot for the party on the ballot paper.
