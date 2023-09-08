2 mins ago

From struggle to success: Lincoln care home’s journey to ‘good’ CQC rating

The care home is no longer in special measures
The staff team at Roman Wharf Care Home after happy at the improved 'good' rating from CQC.

Roman Wharf Care Home in Lincoln has bounced back from an ‘inadequate’ CQC rating and is no longer in special measures after an improved grade of ‘good’.

The care home in the Carholme Road area of the city is run by Carecall Services Limited. It provides accommodation and personal care for up to 50 people, some of whom are living with dementia.

