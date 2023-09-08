From struggle to success: Lincoln care home’s journey to ‘good’ CQC rating
The care home is no longer in special measures
Roman Wharf Care Home in Lincoln has bounced back from an ‘inadequate’ CQC rating and is no longer in special measures after an improved grade of ‘good’.
The care home in the Carholme Road area of the city is run by Carecall Services Limited. It provides accommodation and personal care for up to 50 people, some of whom are living with dementia.
