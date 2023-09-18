Frustating and wasteful: 100,000 missed GP appointments in Lincolnshire in just seven months

A staggering 100,000 GP appointments – both in-person and virtual – have gone unattended in Lincolnshire in just the first seven months of this year, leaving healthcare professionals exasperated and patients struggling to secure their own slots.

New data from the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board reveals the extent of the problem, including a jaw-dropping 13,632 appointments missed in July 2023 alone.

