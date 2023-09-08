Garage worker jailed for rape, indecent assaults and child sex offences
Boston man jailed for 12 years over historic sex offences
A Lincolnshire garage worker who was convicted of sexual offences against four teenage girls was jailed for 12 years on Friday, September 8.
Graham Partridge, 66, formerly of Langrick Road, New York, Boston, must also serve an extended sentence of four years once he is released on licence after a Judge decided he was dangerous. Partridge was found guilty of ten charges after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in May.
