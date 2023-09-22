Home Office defies council’s latest stop notice at RAF Scampton asylum camp

Home Office officials at RAF Scampton refused to accept West Lindsey District Council’s Stop Notice, which demands that all development on the site ceases immediately.

Council officers were forced to pin the notice to the board the former airbase’s main gate on Friday morning, following a site visit last week, which confirmed suspicions that the government lacked the necessary planning permissions for its ongoing development.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite