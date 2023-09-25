Lincolnshire detective accused of misconduct for recording CCTV on his phone

The details from the first day of the misconduct hearing

A senior officer from Lincolnshire Police is facing misconduct allegations for personally looking into an alleged verbal altercation between his wife and her business partner.

Detective Superintendent Richard Myszczyszyn faces allegations of discreditable misconduct for allegedly misleading a store manager to access CCTV footage, which he then recorded on his mobile phone.

