Lincolnshire Food & Farming Awards: Celebrating innovation, dedication, and the flavours of Lincolnshire.

As the clock ticks down, there’s a mere ten days left for entries into the inaugural Lincolnshire Food and Farming Excellence Awards.

Set to be showcased on 17th November at The Engine Shed, Lincoln, these awards are a tribute to the tireless dedication, innovation, and continuous hard work that individuals and businesses have contributed to the county’s food and farming sectors.

What makes these awards distinct is the self-nomination route, offering an opportunity for businesses and individuals to take pride in their achievements. Post this, a panel of expert judges will set forth on a unique ‘mystery shopping’ exercise, ensuring nominees are meticulously assessed, guaranteeing a just and transparent selection.

“The Lincolnshire Food and Farming Excellence Awards aren’t mere trophies; they’re a beacon for exceptional standards in the industry,” expressed Katrina Burrill, Director at Stonebow Media. “The self-nomination method provides a platform for local enterprises to showcase their milestones. This also paves the way for our judges to actively discern the best of the best, adding zest to the entire event.”

While the awards spotlight Lincolnshire’s culinary and agricultural elite, they also present a golden networking opportunity and the chance to forge new industry partnerships.

A massive thanks to our sponsors, Sills & Betteridge, Duncan & Toplis, Masons Rural Property, Barclays Eagle Labs, Visual Print & Design, and Fizzco. Their support is pivotal for the event’s envisaged triumph. Interested in sponsorship? Do drop a line at [email protected].

Curious about the award categories? Here’s a quick rundown:

Food Producer of the Year

Drinks Producer of the Year

Street Food / Takeaway of the Year

Farming Innovation Business of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Farm Shop / Market of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

Pub / Bistro Food of the Year

Cafe of the Year

Bar / Pub of the Year (Wet Sales)

Future of Farming (Young Farmer)

Farm to Fork

Chef of the Year

To join the race, book your spot, or to delve deeper, please visit the official Lincolnshire Food and Farming Excellence Awards website.