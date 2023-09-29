Lincolnshire Police detective gets written warning over gross misconduct

A senior officer from Lincolnshire Police has been given a written warning after he failed to disclose his personal connection during an inquiry to obtain CCTV footage of an alleged incident involving his wife.

Over a week-long misconduct hearing at Lincolnshire Police HQ in Nettleham, Detective Superintendent Richard Myszczyszyn, 43, was accused of misleading a shop manager when requesting to view the CCTV footage.

