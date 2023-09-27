Lincolnshire’s 79,000 unpaid carers: Challenges, support, and the road ahead
Self-care and support: Navigating the journey of caring for a loved one
In the picturesque landscapes of Lincolnshire, a silent yet formidable force of approximately 79,262 unpaid carers diligently supports their loved ones.
These unsung heroes, often working behind the scenes, provide invaluable care, ensuring the well-being of family members and friends. However, with the county’s ageing population, this number is predicted to rise, bringing with it a set of unique challenges and concerns.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite