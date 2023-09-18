Lincolnshire’s ageing crisis: A silent strain on dementia care

Lincolnshire is grappling with a demographic crisis, as the county has seen above-average growth in its population aged over 65, particularly among those over 75.

This shift, along with the ongoing impact of the pandemic, has placed unprecedented strain on mental health and dementia services in the county. Lincolnshire currently has approximately 180,000 residents aged over 65. This number is projected to increase by 46% to 250,000 by 2041.

