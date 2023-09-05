Nelson the abandoned kitten needs help after life-saving surgery
A fundraising campaign is underway to pay for his operation
Dedicated Cat Protection volunteers have issued a heartfelt appeal to raise funds for the emergency treatment of a fragile feline named Nelson.
His plight was discovered when a vigilant volunteer fosterer from the North East Lincolnshire & District Branch of Cats Protection stumbled upon him, abandoned and helpless at the roadside.
