People in Lincoln can thrive in the arts: Theatre school’s teen stars on the rise

Breaking into the acting and performing arts industry often demands branching out, yet Lincolnshire’s homegrown talent is on the rise, according to the owners of a local theatre school.

Harry Brooke and Will Bain are just two of the success stories who came through the Curious Theatre School in Lincoln, which is run by former CBeebies presenter Sarah Jane Honeywell and her actor husband Ayden Callaghan.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite