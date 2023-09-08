“Short-term pain for long-term gain”: The buzz around North Hykeham’s bypass
Public opinion: Residents and shoppers share their views
Residents and shoppers have said the North Hykeham Relief Road will be short-term pain for long-term gain, as the area hopes it will address “awful” traffic.
The North Hykeham Relief Road (NHRR) project, a pivotal infrastructure development that would complete Lincoln’s ring road, is nearing its planning application stage. It would be a five-mile-long dual carriageway road linking the A46 Pennells Roundabout to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass at the A15 Sleaford Roundabout.
