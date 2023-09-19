SwiftSoc: Where ‘Bad Blood’ turns good and Swifties unite

Ready to “Shake It Off” and dive into a “Love Story” with Taylor Swift? Meet SwiftSoc, the University of Lincoln’s ultimate fan club for the pop sensation. Conceived in a university flat by students Maddy Jennings and Shannon Fitzpatrick, this society has rapidly grown from a 10-member requirement to a thriving community of 150 Swifties.

From belting out “Bad Blood” to finding solace in “Fifteen,” SwiftSoc isn’t just about the music; it’s a sanctuary where Taylor’s tunes have helped members through life’s ups and downs. Just 18 months into their journey, Maddy, Shannon, and their dedicated committee are taking SwiftSoc to new heights—complete with a cardboard cutout of Taylor herself!

