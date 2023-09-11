Thousands of jobs at risk as all Wilko stores set to close
Failed takeover bid means devastating nationwide closures
Retail giant Wilko will be closing down all its 400 stores by early October.
The decision comes after a failed rescue deal involving the owner of HMV, leading to the “likely” loss of all 12,500 jobs at the chain, according to the GMB union.
The closure will have a significant impact on Lincolnshire, where Wilko has been a familiar name for years.