Woman jailed for laundering £95,000 from husband’s cocaine dealing

Kerry Long spent the money on holidays, expensive clothes, dental work and home improvements

A mother-of-five from Lincolnshire who admitted laundering £95,000 from her husband’s cocaine trade has been jailed for 27 months.

Kerry Long, 36, of High Dyke, Navenby, spent the criminal cash on holidays, expensive clothes, dental work, home improvements, Amazon purchases and a part share in a static caravan.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite