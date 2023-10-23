Aftermath of Storm Babet in Lincolnshire

Over the weekend, The Lincolnite and MyLocal have been covering the impact of Storm Babet on our new website and app on MyLocal.co.uk — and that’s where you’ll find more coverage today.

In the meantime, we have a quick recap of the situation for you here:

On Friday and Saturday Lincolnshire was hit by roughly two months’ worth of rainfall in a mere 24 hours, leading to extensive localised flooding throughout the county — including Lincoln, and surrounding areas, Bardney, Scotter, Langworth, Horncastle, Wainfleet and more.

As of the latest update at 10.13am on Monday, 23 October, officers from Lincolnshire County Council are on the ground, addressing issues in hundreds of locations across the county. The council has reported dealing with over 450 storm-related incidents since Friday, marking an all-time high for such events.

Though water levels are still high in some regions, the broader picture indicates a steady improvement across Lincolnshire. However, several flood warnings remain in effect, with the county council monitoring the situation.