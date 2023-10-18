Biscathorpe oil drilling: Decision expected by the end of October
Prolonged deliberation sparks concerns among stakeholders
A decision on controversial oil drilling plans in the Lincolnshire Wolds is imminent, after both sides have been waiting for more than a year. The prolonged deliberation over the Biscathorpe oil drilling project has heightened tensions among the local community, with the outcome set to significantly impact the region’s environmental and economic future.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite