Butter in the fridge? Think again! Lincoln chef explains what food should and shouldn’t go in the fridge

Ever stared at your refrigerator, debating where to store that block of butter or pondering the perfect spot for your fresh loaf of bread? You’re not alone. The art of food storage, shrouded in kitchen folklore and refrigerator myths, has left many of us scratching our heads.

Sam Owen, the culinary mastermind behind the local catering sensation Salted Orange, aims to set the record straight. Drawing from years of experience and expert insights, he’s here to demystify our chilling choices, guiding us on what truly belongs in our fridges — and what doesn’t.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite